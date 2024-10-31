Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 4,479 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $453,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 22,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

