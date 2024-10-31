Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,148 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,370,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.07. 2,087,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

