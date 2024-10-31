Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

