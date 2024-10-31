Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 201,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.