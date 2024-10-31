Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $138.30. 444,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,784. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

