Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.