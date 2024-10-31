Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 36,802 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Newpark Resources makes up approximately 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,609 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 44.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

