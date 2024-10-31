S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,055 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.8 %

WY stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.