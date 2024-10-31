S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $385.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $388.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day moving average of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

