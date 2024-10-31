Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Volume Hits $191,123.98

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Saitama has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $191,123.98 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,434.78 or 1.00049146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006128 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,719,048 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,573,507 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,719,048.03792 with 43,400,573,507.06645 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00024554 USD and is up 40.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $223,478.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

