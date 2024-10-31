SALT Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $1.10 million and $637.77 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,941.65 or 0.99852875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006242 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00058859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00991421 USD and is down -18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,098.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

