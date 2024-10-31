Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 528,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

