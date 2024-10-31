Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $74.38. 620,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bio-Techne by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

