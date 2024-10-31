Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive View of Hubbell FY2024 Earnings

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will earn $16.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.46. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $431.66 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $461.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

