Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Should You Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 20,881,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 3,909,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.77.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.