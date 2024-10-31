Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 239,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 91,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Trading Down 16.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
