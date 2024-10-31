ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $934.20. The stock had a trading volume of 322,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,458. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $564.90 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

