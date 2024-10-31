ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $11,030,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $950.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.90 and a 12-month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

