SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.240 EPS.

SharkNinja Trading Down 16.9 %

SharkNinja stock traded down $18.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $112.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

