Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,527.69 ($32.78) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,345 ($30.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,961 ($38.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,726.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.09).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

