Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Declines By 10.9%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

