Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Decreases By 7.4%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPY

Amplify Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 213,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 422.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.