Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declines By 14.7%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.88. 941,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,936. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $808,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

