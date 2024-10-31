Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Rises By 12.7%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 13,122,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,892. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Barclays by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.