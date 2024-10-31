Short Interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Declines By 8.2%

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 465,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Beamr Imaging Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 136,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Beamr Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94.
About Beamr Imaging
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beamr Imaging
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Beamr Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamr Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.