Short Interest in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Expands By 6.7%

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock remained flat at $25.88 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

