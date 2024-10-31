Short Interest in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Expands By 6.7%

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock remained flat at $25.88 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Featured Articles

