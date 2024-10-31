Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Rises By 6.6%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
BTC Digital Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of BTCTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 31,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
BTC Digital Company Profile
