Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Rises By 6.6%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

BTC Digital Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BTCTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 31,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.