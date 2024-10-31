Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 22.0%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 549,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,583. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

