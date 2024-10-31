Short Interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Declines By 8.3%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 18,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,676,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

