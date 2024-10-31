Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declines By 12.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 485,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,477. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

