Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 5.1%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of DENKF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Denka has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
