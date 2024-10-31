Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 5.1%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Denka has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Denka Company Profile

Featured Articles

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

