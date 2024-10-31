Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreases By 10.2%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.89. 346,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $195.68.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 75.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

