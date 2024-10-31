Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Drops By 13.4%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 594,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,734 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.80. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

