Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 10.7%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 999,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,003,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 339,591 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 847,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,629. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

