Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 11.4%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,945,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,586.7 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
GMGSF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.
Goodman Group Company Profile
