Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 11.4%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,945,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 4,453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,586.7 days.

GMGSF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

