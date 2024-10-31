Short Interest in Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Rises By 11.1%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNLGY remained flat at $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

