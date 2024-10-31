Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Decreases By 8.3%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,485. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.26. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.
