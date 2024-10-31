Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Drops By 7.8%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 442,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 200.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 262,470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 115.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 647,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,273. ITT has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $153.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.