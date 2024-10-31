Short Interest in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Decreases By 7.2%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $138.95 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 119.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

