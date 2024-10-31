Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Increases By 21.5%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
JSPR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. 184,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
