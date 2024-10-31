Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Declines By 11.0%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,986,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 3,353,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,860.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of JFEEF opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JFE has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

