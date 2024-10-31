Short Interest in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Decreases By 7.1%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 984,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 3.1 %

KSPI traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. 216,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,486. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth $64,051,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.