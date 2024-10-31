Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Rises By 11.4%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 624,900 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laser Photonics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 685,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,154. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.19. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.