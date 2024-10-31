Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,063 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,569. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.