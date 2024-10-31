Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,129 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.41. 136,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,458. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $301.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

