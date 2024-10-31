SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

