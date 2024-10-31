Sleepless AI (AI) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and $13.45 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,437,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.40098977 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $14,890,547.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

