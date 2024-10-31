SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

