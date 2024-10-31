SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,288 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 341.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

