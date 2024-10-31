SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,519. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

